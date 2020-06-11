All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4059 Congaree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4059 Congaree Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 5:15 AM

4059 Congaree Drive

4059 Conagree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4059 Conagree Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4059 Congaree Drive have any available units?
4059 Congaree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4059 Congaree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4059 Congaree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4059 Congaree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4059 Congaree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4059 Congaree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4059 Congaree Drive offers parking.
Does 4059 Congaree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4059 Congaree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4059 Congaree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4059 Congaree Drive has a pool.
Does 4059 Congaree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4059 Congaree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4059 Congaree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4059 Congaree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4059 Congaree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4059 Congaree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College