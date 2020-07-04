Rent Calculator
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:51 PM
1 of 10
4051 Breton Street
4051 Breton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4051 Breton Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Beautiful home 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Detached car garage. All tile with new upgrades! Great location. Must see! Call today for showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4051 Breton Street have any available units?
4051 Breton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4051 Breton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4051 Breton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4051 Breton Street pet-friendly?
No, 4051 Breton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4051 Breton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4051 Breton Street offers parking.
Does 4051 Breton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4051 Breton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4051 Breton Street have a pool?
No, 4051 Breton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4051 Breton Street have accessible units?
No, 4051 Breton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4051 Breton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4051 Breton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4051 Breton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4051 Breton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
