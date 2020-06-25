All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 405 Wallace Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
405 Wallace Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

405 Wallace Avenue

405 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

405 Wallace Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly rehabbed 4-bedroom! -

(RLNE4861067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
405 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 405 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
405 Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 405 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 405 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 405 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Wallace Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College