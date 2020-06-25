Rent Calculator
405 Wallace Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM
405 Wallace Avenue
405 Wallace Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
405 Wallace Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly rehabbed 4-bedroom! -
(RLNE4861067)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
405 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 405 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
405 Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 405 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 405 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 405 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Wallace Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Wallace Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
