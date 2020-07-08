All apartments in Indianapolis
4040 North College Avenue

4040 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4040 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP!

Two story home 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Fresh paint and hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Hall and 3 bedrooms are carpeted. A must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 North College Avenue have any available units?
4040 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4040 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4040 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4040 North College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4040 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 4040 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4040 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 4040 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4040 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4040 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4040 North College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4040 North College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

