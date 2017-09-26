4036 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Butler - Tarkington
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath with finished attic and finished basement. All electric. IPL/Citizens for water. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher included No section 8 Pets up to 30 pounds $45 application fee per person over the age of 18
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.