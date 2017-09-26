All apartments in Indianapolis
4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1

4036 North Capitol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4036 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath with finished attic and finished basement.
All electric. IPL/Citizens for water.
Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher included
No section 8
Pets up to 30 pounds
$45 application fee per person over the age of 18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4036 North Capitol Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
