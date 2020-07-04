All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM

4034 Bolton

4034 N Bolton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4034 N Bolton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED!
NORTH EAST/LAWRENCE TWP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM
This property is a 3 bedroom & 1 bath. Wonderful renovated home located in Lawrence Township with hardwood floors and updated kitchen cabinets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 Bolton have any available units?
4034 Bolton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4034 Bolton currently offering any rent specials?
4034 Bolton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 Bolton pet-friendly?
No, 4034 Bolton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4034 Bolton offer parking?
No, 4034 Bolton does not offer parking.
Does 4034 Bolton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4034 Bolton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 Bolton have a pool?
No, 4034 Bolton does not have a pool.
Does 4034 Bolton have accessible units?
No, 4034 Bolton does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 Bolton have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 Bolton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4034 Bolton have units with air conditioning?
No, 4034 Bolton does not have units with air conditioning.

