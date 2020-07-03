All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 28 2019 at 4:25 PM

403 N Exeter

403 North Exeter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

403 North Exeter Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8518055090 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. First shot at our properties goes to pre-approved tenants. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 N Exeter have any available units?
403 N Exeter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 403 N Exeter currently offering any rent specials?
403 N Exeter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 N Exeter pet-friendly?
No, 403 N Exeter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 403 N Exeter offer parking?
No, 403 N Exeter does not offer parking.
Does 403 N Exeter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 N Exeter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 N Exeter have a pool?
No, 403 N Exeter does not have a pool.
Does 403 N Exeter have accessible units?
No, 403 N Exeter does not have accessible units.
Does 403 N Exeter have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 N Exeter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 N Exeter have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 N Exeter does not have units with air conditioning.

