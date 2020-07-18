All apartments in Indianapolis
4028 Steelewater Way

4028 Steelewater Way · No Longer Available
Location

4028 Steelewater Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, Indiana. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,750 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Steelewater Way have any available units?
4028 Steelewater Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4028 Steelewater Way currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Steelewater Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Steelewater Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4028 Steelewater Way is pet friendly.
Does 4028 Steelewater Way offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Steelewater Way offers parking.
Does 4028 Steelewater Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4028 Steelewater Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Steelewater Way have a pool?
No, 4028 Steelewater Way does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Steelewater Way have accessible units?
No, 4028 Steelewater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Steelewater Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Steelewater Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4028 Steelewater Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4028 Steelewater Way does not have units with air conditioning.
