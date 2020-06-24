All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4027 Zinfandel Way

4027 Zinfandel Way · No Longer Available
Location

4027 Zinfandel Way, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a view will enjoy year round! It has a spacious deck perfect for summer enjoyment, plenty of closet space, ample cabinet and counter top space, along with a fireplace accent to make the room feel warmer. This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop in today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4027 Zinfandel Way have any available units?
4027 Zinfandel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4027 Zinfandel Way currently offering any rent specials?
4027 Zinfandel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 Zinfandel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4027 Zinfandel Way is pet friendly.
Does 4027 Zinfandel Way offer parking?
No, 4027 Zinfandel Way does not offer parking.
Does 4027 Zinfandel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4027 Zinfandel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 Zinfandel Way have a pool?
No, 4027 Zinfandel Way does not have a pool.
Does 4027 Zinfandel Way have accessible units?
No, 4027 Zinfandel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 Zinfandel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4027 Zinfandel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4027 Zinfandel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4027 Zinfandel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
