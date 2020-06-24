4027 Zinfandel Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a view will enjoy year round! It has a spacious deck perfect for summer enjoyment, plenty of closet space, ample cabinet and counter top space, along with a fireplace accent to make the room feel warmer. This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop in today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.