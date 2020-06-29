All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:27 PM

4026 Evelyn Street

4026 Evelyn Street · No Longer Available
Location

4026 Evelyn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WAYNE/WEST INDY
3 Bedrooms/1 Bathroom/1 Car Garage detached
Great 3 bedroom home in Wayne township area. New ceramic tile in the eat-in kitchen. Fresh paint! Call to schedule an appointment to view the property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 Evelyn Street have any available units?
4026 Evelyn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4026 Evelyn Street currently offering any rent specials?
4026 Evelyn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 Evelyn Street pet-friendly?
No, 4026 Evelyn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4026 Evelyn Street offer parking?
Yes, 4026 Evelyn Street offers parking.
Does 4026 Evelyn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 Evelyn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 Evelyn Street have a pool?
No, 4026 Evelyn Street does not have a pool.
Does 4026 Evelyn Street have accessible units?
No, 4026 Evelyn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 Evelyn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4026 Evelyn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4026 Evelyn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4026 Evelyn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

