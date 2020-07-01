All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4026 Cornelius Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4026 Cornelius Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:16 AM

4026 Cornelius Avenue

4026 Cornelius Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4026 Cornelius Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 Cornelius Avenue have any available units?
4026 Cornelius Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4026 Cornelius Avenue have?
Some of 4026 Cornelius Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4026 Cornelius Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4026 Cornelius Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 Cornelius Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4026 Cornelius Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4026 Cornelius Avenue offer parking?
No, 4026 Cornelius Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4026 Cornelius Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 Cornelius Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 Cornelius Avenue have a pool?
No, 4026 Cornelius Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4026 Cornelius Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4026 Cornelius Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 Cornelius Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4026 Cornelius Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College