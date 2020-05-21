All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4025 Mi Casa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4025 Mi Casa Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:53 AM

4025 Mi Casa Avenue

4025 Mi Casa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Edgewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4025 Mi Casa Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to April 15th and receive $500 off June Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. May 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,470 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Mi Casa Avenue have any available units?
4025 Mi Casa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Mi Casa Avenue have?
Some of 4025 Mi Casa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Mi Casa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Mi Casa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Mi Casa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 Mi Casa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4025 Mi Casa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4025 Mi Casa Avenue offers parking.
Does 4025 Mi Casa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 Mi Casa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Mi Casa Avenue have a pool?
No, 4025 Mi Casa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Mi Casa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4025 Mi Casa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Mi Casa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 Mi Casa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College