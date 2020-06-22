All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4025 Eisenhower Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:42 PM

4025 Eisenhower Drive

4025 Eisenhower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4025 Eisenhower Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This home has plenty of living space offering 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The living area is semi open to additional living space, has a dining area with non functioning fireplace and built ins. The master bedroom has a half bath. Plenty of storage! Don't delay! This home will lease quickly! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Eisenhower Drive have any available units?
4025 Eisenhower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4025 Eisenhower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Eisenhower Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Eisenhower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 Eisenhower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4025 Eisenhower Drive offer parking?
No, 4025 Eisenhower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4025 Eisenhower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 Eisenhower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Eisenhower Drive have a pool?
No, 4025 Eisenhower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Eisenhower Drive have accessible units?
No, 4025 Eisenhower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Eisenhower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 Eisenhower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4025 Eisenhower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4025 Eisenhower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

