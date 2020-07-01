EAST//LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE Great ranch style home with large kitchen and easy maintenance flooring throughout! Great natural light! Call today to schedule a same day showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4020 Richelieu Rd have any available units?
4020 Richelieu Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.