Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

4013 N. Grand Ave

4013 North Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4013 North Grand Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bed 1 bath. Interior and exterior updated. - Register at rently.com today to schedule a showing. 3 bed 1 bath . Tile bath enclosure, luxury plank flooring.

(RLNE3791335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 N. Grand Ave have any available units?
4013 N. Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4013 N. Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4013 N. Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 N. Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4013 N. Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4013 N. Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 4013 N. Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4013 N. Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 N. Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 N. Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 4013 N. Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4013 N. Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 4013 N. Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 N. Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4013 N. Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4013 N. Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4013 N. Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

