All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4012 N Elizabeth St.
4012 N Elizabeth St
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM
1 of 12
4012 N Elizabeth St
4012 North Elizabeth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4012 North Elizabeth Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! 1/2 off security deposit. 3 bed 1 bath Lawrence Township - 3 bed 1 bath located in desirable Lawrence Township. Schedule a self showing by registering at rently.com.
(RLNE4056079)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4012 N Elizabeth St have any available units?
4012 N Elizabeth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4012 N Elizabeth St currently offering any rent specials?
4012 N Elizabeth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 N Elizabeth St pet-friendly?
No, 4012 N Elizabeth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4012 N Elizabeth St offer parking?
No, 4012 N Elizabeth St does not offer parking.
Does 4012 N Elizabeth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 N Elizabeth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 N Elizabeth St have a pool?
No, 4012 N Elizabeth St does not have a pool.
Does 4012 N Elizabeth St have accessible units?
No, 4012 N Elizabeth St does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 N Elizabeth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 N Elizabeth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 N Elizabeth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 N Elizabeth St does not have units with air conditioning.
