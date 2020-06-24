All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4012 Mistletoe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4012 Mistletoe Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:55 AM

4012 Mistletoe Drive

4012 Mistletoe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Perry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4012 Mistletoe Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Perry

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Mistletoe Drive have any available units?
4012 Mistletoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Mistletoe Drive have?
Some of 4012 Mistletoe Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Mistletoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Mistletoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Mistletoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 Mistletoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4012 Mistletoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Mistletoe Drive offers parking.
Does 4012 Mistletoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Mistletoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Mistletoe Drive have a pool?
No, 4012 Mistletoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Mistletoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 4012 Mistletoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Mistletoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 Mistletoe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College