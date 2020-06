Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Located at 40th & Carrollton, this property is just steps from the Monon Trail and a short walk to the booming 46th & College corridor. This home features 3 bedrooms and an updated bath along with lovely refinished hardwood floors throughout. Nice size bedrooms, formal dining room with built-ins, a large kitchen with breakfast area and a 1-car garage. Basement includes W/D hookups. Pets Negotiable!

