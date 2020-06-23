All apartments in Indianapolis
4006 E 34th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4006 E 34th St

4006 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4006 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Forest Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & E 34th

Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Unfinished basement, 1 car garage

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

