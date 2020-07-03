All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4005 East 12th Street

4005 East 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4005 East 12th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$125 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT

1 YEAR LEASE

Rental Terms: Rent: $499, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $499, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 East 12th Street have any available units?
4005 East 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4005 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4005 East 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4005 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4005 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 4005 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4005 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 East 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 4005 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4005 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 4005 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 East 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 East 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

