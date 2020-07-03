4002 Winthrop Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/defad1d06d ---- TOP FLOOR DUPLEX MOVE-IN READY 3 bedroom unit within WALKING DISTANCE of the State Fair Grounds! - Save money on parking! Each living space has it's own custom temperature control system! Cozy up next to the wood-burning fireplace during the colder months. Take your bike out or enjoy a stroll on the Monon Trail steps away from your front door! Washer and dryer included! Off street parking available along with garage storage! Short commute to Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, the Children's Museum and more! ! Indianapolis Public Schools. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply. Please see rental criteria before applying! See all available rentals at greatjones.co/rentals. Assigned Outside Parking Ceiling Fans Throughout Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring