Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4002 Winthrop Ave

4002 Winthrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/defad1d06d ---- TOP FLOOR DUPLEX MOVE-IN READY 3 bedroom unit within WALKING DISTANCE of the State Fair Grounds! - Save money on parking! Each living space has it's own custom temperature control system! Cozy up next to the wood-burning fireplace during the colder months. Take your bike out or enjoy a stroll on the Monon Trail steps away from your front door! Washer and dryer included! Off street parking available along with garage storage! Short commute to Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, the Children's Museum and more! ! Indianapolis Public Schools. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply. Please see rental criteria before applying! See all available rentals at greatjones.co/rentals. Assigned Outside Parking Ceiling Fans Throughout Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Winthrop Ave have any available units?
4002 Winthrop Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 Winthrop Ave have?
Some of 4002 Winthrop Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Winthrop Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Winthrop Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Winthrop Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4002 Winthrop Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4002 Winthrop Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Winthrop Ave offers parking.
Does 4002 Winthrop Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4002 Winthrop Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Winthrop Ave have a pool?
No, 4002 Winthrop Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Winthrop Ave have accessible units?
No, 4002 Winthrop Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Winthrop Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Winthrop Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

