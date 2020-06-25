Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4002 North Rookwood Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM
4002 North Rookwood Avenue
4002 Rookwood Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4002 Rookwood Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4002 North Rookwood Avenue have any available units?
4002 North Rookwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4002 North Rookwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4002 North Rookwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 North Rookwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4002 North Rookwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4002 North Rookwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 4002 North Rookwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4002 North Rookwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 North Rookwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 North Rookwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4002 North Rookwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4002 North Rookwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4002 North Rookwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 North Rookwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 North Rookwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 North Rookwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 North Rookwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
