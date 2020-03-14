All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:36 PM

3999 Wallace Avenue

3999 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3999 Wallace Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Forest Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details!

If space is what you are looking for, this home is perfect for you! It has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has nearby highway access. Has eat in dining space, newer light fixtures, tons of storage, spacious fenced in backyard, massive unfinished non-livable basement, natural lighting throughout home, PLUS a 2 car attached garage! Don't delay...it wont last long.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3999 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
3999 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3999 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3999 Wallace Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3999 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3999 Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3999 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3999 Wallace Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3999 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3999 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3999 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 3999 Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3999 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3999 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3999 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3999 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3999 Wallace Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3999 Wallace Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
