Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3980 W Mooresville Rd
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3980 W Mooresville Rd
3980 West Mooresville Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3980 West Mooresville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3980 W Mooresville Rd Available 10/01/19 3980 W Mooresville Rd - This darling 2/3 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely renovated including new flooring and windows. Call today 317.258.7352
(RLNE4215192)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3980 W Mooresville Rd have any available units?
3980 W Mooresville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3980 W Mooresville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3980 W Mooresville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3980 W Mooresville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3980 W Mooresville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3980 W Mooresville Rd offer parking?
No, 3980 W Mooresville Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3980 W Mooresville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3980 W Mooresville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3980 W Mooresville Rd have a pool?
No, 3980 W Mooresville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3980 W Mooresville Rd have accessible units?
No, 3980 W Mooresville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3980 W Mooresville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3980 W Mooresville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3980 W Mooresville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3980 W Mooresville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
