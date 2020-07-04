All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:36 PM

3968 Richelieu Rd

3968 Richelieu Road · No Longer Available
Location

3968 Richelieu Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST//LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1 CAR GARAGE
Great home with large back yard and easy maintenance flooring. Call today to schedule a showing! Free ADT home security system and indoor camera.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3968 Richelieu Rd have any available units?
3968 Richelieu Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3968 Richelieu Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3968 Richelieu Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3968 Richelieu Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3968 Richelieu Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3968 Richelieu Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3968 Richelieu Rd offers parking.
Does 3968 Richelieu Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3968 Richelieu Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3968 Richelieu Rd have a pool?
No, 3968 Richelieu Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3968 Richelieu Rd have accessible units?
No, 3968 Richelieu Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3968 Richelieu Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3968 Richelieu Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3968 Richelieu Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3968 Richelieu Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

