3967 N Park Ave

Amenities
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* 1/2 off first month's rent!
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP: N College & 38th
Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Eat in kitchen, front porch, fireplace, unfinished basement, garage, washer/dryer hookups
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - NO