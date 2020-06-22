All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 14 2019 at 8:49 AM

3967 N Park Ave

3967 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3967 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* 1/2 off first month's rent!
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP: N College & 38th

Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Eat in kitchen, front porch, fireplace, unfinished basement, garage, washer/dryer hookups

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3967 N Park Ave have any available units?
3967 N Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3967 N Park Ave have?
Some of 3967 N Park Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3967 N Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3967 N Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3967 N Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3967 N Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3967 N Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3967 N Park Ave offers parking.
Does 3967 N Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3967 N Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3967 N Park Ave have a pool?
No, 3967 N Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3967 N Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 3967 N Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3967 N Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3967 N Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
