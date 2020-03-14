All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:24 AM

3959 East 56th Street

3959 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3959 East 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Millersville

Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3959 East 56th Street have any available units?
3959 East 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3959 East 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3959 East 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3959 East 56th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3959 East 56th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3959 East 56th Street offer parking?
No, 3959 East 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3959 East 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3959 East 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3959 East 56th Street have a pool?
No, 3959 East 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3959 East 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 3959 East 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3959 East 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3959 East 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3959 East 56th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3959 East 56th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

