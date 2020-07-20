Spacious 3 bedroom and 1 bath ranch. One car garage and fenced yard. Nice living room with wood floors, large eat-in kitchen and good sized rooms. Stove, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer and PAID alarm system included. Large yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road have any available units?
3956 North Mitthoeffer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.