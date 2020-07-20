All apartments in Indianapolis
3956 North Mitthoeffer Road
3956 North Mitthoeffer Road

3956 N Mitthoefer Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3956 N Mitthoefer Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom and 1 bath ranch. One car garage and fenced yard. Nice living room with wood floors, large eat-in kitchen and good sized rooms. Stove, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer and PAID alarm system included. Large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road have any available units?
3956 North Mitthoeffer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road have?
Some of 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road currently offering any rent specials?
3956 North Mitthoeffer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road pet-friendly?
No, 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road offer parking?
Yes, 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road offers parking.
Does 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road have a pool?
No, 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road does not have a pool.
Does 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road have accessible units?
No, 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3956 North Mitthoeffer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
