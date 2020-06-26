All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:12 AM

3941 Roundwood Drive

3941 Roundwood Drive · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3941 Roundwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Roundwood Drive have any available units?
3941 Roundwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Roundwood Drive have?
Some of 3941 Roundwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Roundwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Roundwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Roundwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3941 Roundwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3941 Roundwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3941 Roundwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3941 Roundwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 Roundwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Roundwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3941 Roundwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Roundwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3941 Roundwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Roundwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Roundwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
