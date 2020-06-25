All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3941 Boulevard Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3941 Boulevard Place
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:56 PM

3941 Boulevard Place

3941 Boulevard Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3941 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this 3 bed 1.5 bath home with an unfinished basement. Tenant pays gas and water through Citizens and Electricity through IPL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Boulevard Place have any available units?
3941 Boulevard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3941 Boulevard Place currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Boulevard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Boulevard Place pet-friendly?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3941 Boulevard Place offer parking?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place does not offer parking.
Does 3941 Boulevard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Boulevard Place have a pool?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Boulevard Place have accessible units?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Boulevard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3941 Boulevard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College