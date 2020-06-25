Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3941 Boulevard Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3941 Boulevard Place
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:56 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3941 Boulevard Place
3941 Boulevard Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3941 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this 3 bed 1.5 bath home with an unfinished basement. Tenant pays gas and water through Citizens and Electricity through IPL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3941 Boulevard Place have any available units?
3941 Boulevard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3941 Boulevard Place currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Boulevard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Boulevard Place pet-friendly?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3941 Boulevard Place offer parking?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place does not offer parking.
Does 3941 Boulevard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Boulevard Place have a pool?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Boulevard Place have accessible units?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Boulevard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3941 Boulevard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3941 Boulevard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College