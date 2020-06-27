It's all about LOCATION! Lawrence Lakes at a great price! All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Open floor plan and large kitchen with plenty of counter space, and multiple living areas will make entertaining a delight.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive have any available units?
3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.