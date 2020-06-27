All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM

3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive

3939 Burningbush Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3939 Burningbush Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
It's all about LOCATION! Lawrence Lakes at a great price! All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Open floor plan and large kitchen with plenty of counter space, and multiple living areas will make entertaining a delight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive have any available units?
3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive offer parking?
No, 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive have a pool?
No, 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive have accessible units?
No, 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3939 North BURNINGBUSH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
