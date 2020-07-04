All apartments in Indianapolis
3935 Arthington Blvd

3935 Arthington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Arthington Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Forest Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST//WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE
Great large home with a lot of character. Hard wood flooring and built in shelving and basement. Call today to schedule a showing. Home will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Arthington Blvd have any available units?
3935 Arthington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3935 Arthington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Arthington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Arthington Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Arthington Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3935 Arthington Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Arthington Blvd offers parking.
Does 3935 Arthington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Arthington Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Arthington Blvd have a pool?
No, 3935 Arthington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Arthington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3935 Arthington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Arthington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 Arthington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 Arthington Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 Arthington Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

