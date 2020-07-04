3935 Arthington Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Forest Manor
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
WEST//WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE Great large home with a lot of character. Hard wood flooring and built in shelving and basement. Call today to schedule a showing. Home will not last long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
