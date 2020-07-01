Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3931 Della Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3931 Della Court
3931 Della Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3931 Della Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Wonderful newly made available 3 bedroom 1 Bath Rental . $750.00 a mo $750.00 Deposit No pets on this one.
Move on in for the long term :)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3931 Della Court have any available units?
3931 Della Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3931 Della Court currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Della Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Della Court pet-friendly?
No, 3931 Della Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3931 Della Court offer parking?
No, 3931 Della Court does not offer parking.
Does 3931 Della Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3931 Della Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Della Court have a pool?
No, 3931 Della Court does not have a pool.
Does 3931 Della Court have accessible units?
No, 3931 Della Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Della Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3931 Della Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3931 Della Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3931 Della Court does not have units with air conditioning.
