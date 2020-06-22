All apartments in Indianapolis
3930 Winthrop Avenue

Location

3930 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Beautifully updated home in Meridian Kessler available now. Your renovated kitchen includes stainless applicants, new cabinets, and granite countertops. A breakfast area, dining room, and living room complete the lower level. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and updated private bath. Two additional bedrooms and hall bath upstairs. Large back yard and detached garage. Easy access to Monon Trail and 3 miles to Broad Ripple.

Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Winthrop Avenue have any available units?
3930 Winthrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Winthrop Avenue have?
Some of 3930 Winthrop Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Winthrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Winthrop Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Winthrop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 Winthrop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3930 Winthrop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Winthrop Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3930 Winthrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Winthrop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Winthrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 3930 Winthrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Winthrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3930 Winthrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Winthrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Winthrop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
