3930 Winthrop Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully updated home in Meridian Kessler available now. Your renovated kitchen includes stainless applicants, new cabinets, and granite countertops. A breakfast area, dining room, and living room complete the lower level. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and updated private bath. Two additional bedrooms and hall bath upstairs. Large back yard and detached garage. Easy access to Monon Trail and 3 miles to Broad Ripple.
Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.