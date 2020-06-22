3930 Winthrop Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated home in Meridian Kessler available now. Your renovated kitchen includes stainless applicants, new cabinets, and granite countertops. A breakfast area, dining room, and living room complete the lower level. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and updated private bath. Two additional bedrooms and hall bath upstairs. Large back yard and detached garage. Easy access to Monon Trail and 3 miles to Broad Ripple.



Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

No section 8

Application Fee (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.