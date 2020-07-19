All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3927 Malibu Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3927 Malibu Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:30 PM

3927 Malibu Drive

3927 Malibu Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3927 Malibu Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This is a beautiful home located in Indianapolis, IN. Featuring newer flooring throughout, plenty of cabinet space and ample natural lighting this home is a must see! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 Malibu Drive have any available units?
3927 Malibu Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3927 Malibu Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3927 Malibu Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 Malibu Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3927 Malibu Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3927 Malibu Drive offer parking?
No, 3927 Malibu Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3927 Malibu Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 Malibu Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 Malibu Drive have a pool?
No, 3927 Malibu Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3927 Malibu Drive have accessible units?
No, 3927 Malibu Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 Malibu Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3927 Malibu Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3927 Malibu Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3927 Malibu Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Springs Apartment Homes
8851 Springside Ln E
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College