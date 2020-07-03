Rent Calculator
3921 E 11th St
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:36 AM
3921 E 11th St
3921 East 11th Street
No Longer Available
Location
3921 East 11th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
You'll love this beautiful home! Gorgeous hardwoods, ceramic tile in the kitchen, fresh paint, and appliances shady provided. Call today for your showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3921 E 11th St have any available units?
3921 E 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3921 E 11th St have?
Some of 3921 E 11th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3921 E 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
3921 E 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 E 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 3921 E 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3921 E 11th St offer parking?
No, 3921 E 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 3921 E 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 E 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 E 11th St have a pool?
No, 3921 E 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 3921 E 11th St have accessible units?
No, 3921 E 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 E 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 E 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
