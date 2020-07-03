All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3921 E 11th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3921 E 11th St
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:36 AM

3921 E 11th St

3921 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3921 East 11th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
You'll love this beautiful home! Gorgeous hardwoods, ceramic tile in the kitchen, fresh paint, and appliances shady provided. Call today for your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 E 11th St have any available units?
3921 E 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 E 11th St have?
Some of 3921 E 11th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 E 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
3921 E 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 E 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 3921 E 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3921 E 11th St offer parking?
No, 3921 E 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 3921 E 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 E 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 E 11th St have a pool?
No, 3921 E 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 3921 E 11th St have accessible units?
No, 3921 E 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 E 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 E 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College