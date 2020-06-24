Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
3920 N. Layman Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3920 N. Layman Ave.
3920 North Layman Avenue
No Longer Available
3920 North Layman Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
recently renovated
Completely Rehabbed 3 bed 1.5 bath in good location. - Come make this beautiful completely rehabbed 3 bed 1.5 bath home yours today. Contact us today to schedule a showing.
(RLNE3962032)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 3920 N. Layman Ave. have any available units?
3920 N. Layman Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3920 N. Layman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3920 N. Layman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 N. Layman Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3920 N. Layman Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3920 N. Layman Ave. offer parking?
No, 3920 N. Layman Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3920 N. Layman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 N. Layman Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 N. Layman Ave. have a pool?
No, 3920 N. Layman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3920 N. Layman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3920 N. Layman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 N. Layman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 N. Layman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 N. Layman Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 N. Layman Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
