Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3919 DIAMOND LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3919 DIAMOND LN
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3919 DIAMOND LN
3919 Diamond Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3919 Diamond Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pike Twp 3 BR - Three bedroom, one story home in Gateway West in Pike Twp. One car garage, gas heat, fence.
(RLNE2490399)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3919 DIAMOND LN have any available units?
3919 DIAMOND LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3919 DIAMOND LN currently offering any rent specials?
3919 DIAMOND LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 DIAMOND LN pet-friendly?
No, 3919 DIAMOND LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3919 DIAMOND LN offer parking?
Yes, 3919 DIAMOND LN offers parking.
Does 3919 DIAMOND LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3919 DIAMOND LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 DIAMOND LN have a pool?
No, 3919 DIAMOND LN does not have a pool.
Does 3919 DIAMOND LN have accessible units?
No, 3919 DIAMOND LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 DIAMOND LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 DIAMOND LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3919 DIAMOND LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3919 DIAMOND LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College