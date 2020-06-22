Rent Calculator
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM
3919 Biscayne Rd
3919 Biscayne Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3919 Biscayne Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3919 biscayne road - Spacious 3 bedroom on the east side
Accepting Section 8
(RLNE5356973)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3919 Biscayne Rd have any available units?
3919 Biscayne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3919 Biscayne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Biscayne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Biscayne Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3919 Biscayne Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3919 Biscayne Rd offer parking?
No, 3919 Biscayne Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3919 Biscayne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 Biscayne Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Biscayne Rd have a pool?
No, 3919 Biscayne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Biscayne Rd have accessible units?
No, 3919 Biscayne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Biscayne Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Biscayne Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3919 Biscayne Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3919 Biscayne Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
