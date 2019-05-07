All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3917 Graceland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3917 Graceland Ave
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

3917 Graceland Ave

3917 Graceland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3917 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d8a697d002 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Graceland Ave have any available units?
3917 Graceland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3917 Graceland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Graceland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Graceland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Graceland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3917 Graceland Ave offer parking?
No, 3917 Graceland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Graceland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Graceland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Graceland Ave have a pool?
No, 3917 Graceland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Graceland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3917 Graceland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Graceland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 Graceland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3917 Graceland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3917 Graceland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College