Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:26 PM

3915 Hillside Ave

3915 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3915 Hillside Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom house - Large 4 bedroom 1 bathroom house available May 1st, 2019. Please call 317-413-4454 for more information or to set up a showing.

(RLNE4821835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Hillside Ave have any available units?
3915 Hillside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3915 Hillside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Hillside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Hillside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3915 Hillside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3915 Hillside Ave offer parking?
No, 3915 Hillside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3915 Hillside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 Hillside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Hillside Ave have a pool?
No, 3915 Hillside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Hillside Ave have accessible units?
No, 3915 Hillside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Hillside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3915 Hillside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3915 Hillside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3915 Hillside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
