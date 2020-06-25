Rent Calculator
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:26 PM
1 of 1
3915 Hillside Ave
3915 Hillside Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3915 Hillside Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meadows
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom house - Large 4 bedroom 1 bathroom house available May 1st, 2019. Please call 317-413-4454 for more information or to set up a showing.
(RLNE4821835)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3915 Hillside Ave have any available units?
3915 Hillside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3915 Hillside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Hillside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Hillside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3915 Hillside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3915 Hillside Ave offer parking?
No, 3915 Hillside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3915 Hillside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 Hillside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Hillside Ave have a pool?
No, 3915 Hillside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Hillside Ave have accessible units?
No, 3915 Hillside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Hillside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3915 Hillside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3915 Hillside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3915 Hillside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
