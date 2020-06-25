Rent Calculator
3911 Burningbush Dr
3911 Burningbush Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
3911 Burningbush Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths home, freshly painted. Walk in closets in bedrooms, huge master suite with large walk in closet. Kitchen has breakfast nook, formal dining room, 2 car garage,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3911 Burningbush Dr have any available units?
3911 Burningbush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3911 Burningbush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Burningbush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Burningbush Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3911 Burningbush Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3911 Burningbush Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3911 Burningbush Dr offers parking.
Does 3911 Burningbush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Burningbush Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Burningbush Dr have a pool?
No, 3911 Burningbush Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Burningbush Dr have accessible units?
No, 3911 Burningbush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Burningbush Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 Burningbush Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Burningbush Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Burningbush Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
