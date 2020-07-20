Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3908 Roundwood Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46235



LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP: N German Church & E 38th



Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Living Room, Dining Room

Other Features include: eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook up, fenced in yard, garage



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher,



SECTION 8: NO



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: All Electric



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy