3907 North Lawndale Avenue

3907 North Lawndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3907 North Lawndale Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This 4 bedroom 1 bath home has space galore! It has a deck that over looks the back yard, and also has an attach car garage. This West Side property won't last long! Stop in today!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 North Lawndale Avenue have any available units?
3907 North Lawndale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3907 North Lawndale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3907 North Lawndale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 North Lawndale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3907 North Lawndale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3907 North Lawndale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3907 North Lawndale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3907 North Lawndale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 North Lawndale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 North Lawndale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3907 North Lawndale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3907 North Lawndale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3907 North Lawndale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 North Lawndale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 North Lawndale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3907 North Lawndale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3907 North Lawndale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
