All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3905 Hartman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3905 Hartman Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM

3905 Hartman Drive

3905 North Hartman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3905 North Hartman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
LAWRENCE/TOWNSHIP *** SECTION 8 ****
Beautiful home 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms with hardwood and tile floor. Fresh paint! Great location! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Hartman Drive have any available units?
3905 Hartman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3905 Hartman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Hartman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Hartman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3905 Hartman Drive offer parking?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3905 Hartman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Hartman Drive have a pool?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Hartman Drive have accessible units?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Hartman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Hartman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College