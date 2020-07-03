Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3905 Hartman Drive.
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM
1 of 11
3905 Hartman Drive
3905 North Hartman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3905 North Hartman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
LAWRENCE/TOWNSHIP *** SECTION 8 ****
Beautiful home 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms with hardwood and tile floor. Fresh paint! Great location! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3905 Hartman Drive have any available units?
3905 Hartman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3905 Hartman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Hartman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Hartman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3905 Hartman Drive offer parking?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3905 Hartman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Hartman Drive have a pool?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Hartman Drive have accessible units?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Hartman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Hartman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 Hartman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
