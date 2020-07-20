Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3866 Burningbush Drive
Last updated June 18 2019
3866 Burningbush Drive
3866 Burningbush Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
3866 Burningbush Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 BR 2.5 bath home in Lawrence Lakes Subdivision in Lawrence Township.
New flooring and fresh paint in this 1400 sq ft home! You will LOVE it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3866 Burningbush Drive have any available units?
3866 Burningbush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3866 Burningbush Drive have?
Some of 3866 Burningbush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3866 Burningbush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3866 Burningbush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3866 Burningbush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3866 Burningbush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3866 Burningbush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3866 Burningbush Drive offers parking.
Does 3866 Burningbush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3866 Burningbush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3866 Burningbush Drive have a pool?
No, 3866 Burningbush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3866 Burningbush Drive have accessible units?
No, 3866 Burningbush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3866 Burningbush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3866 Burningbush Drive has units with dishwashers.
