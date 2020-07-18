All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:06 PM

3848 Roundwood Drive

3848 Roundwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3848 Roundwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 Roundwood Drive have any available units?
3848 Roundwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3848 Roundwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3848 Roundwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 Roundwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3848 Roundwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3848 Roundwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3848 Roundwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3848 Roundwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 Roundwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 Roundwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3848 Roundwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3848 Roundwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3848 Roundwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 Roundwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3848 Roundwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3848 Roundwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3848 Roundwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
