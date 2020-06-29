All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 22 2019 at 3:58 PM

3845 North Sadlier Drive

3845 North Sadlier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3845 North Sadlier Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1/2 double available for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 North Sadlier Drive have any available units?
3845 North Sadlier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3845 North Sadlier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3845 North Sadlier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 North Sadlier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3845 North Sadlier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3845 North Sadlier Drive offer parking?
No, 3845 North Sadlier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3845 North Sadlier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 North Sadlier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 North Sadlier Drive have a pool?
No, 3845 North Sadlier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3845 North Sadlier Drive have accessible units?
No, 3845 North Sadlier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 North Sadlier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 North Sadlier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3845 North Sadlier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3845 North Sadlier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

