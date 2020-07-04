All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3841 North Sadlier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 9 2019 at 7:10 AM

3841 North Sadlier Drive

3841 North Sadlier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3841 North Sadlier Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a 2 car attached garage and plenty of parking space. It has a fenced in yard, beautiful custom cabinets in the kitchen, a fireplace accent, and much more. Don't delay! This listing won't last long. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 North Sadlier Drive have any available units?
3841 North Sadlier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3841 North Sadlier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3841 North Sadlier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 North Sadlier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3841 North Sadlier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3841 North Sadlier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3841 North Sadlier Drive offers parking.
Does 3841 North Sadlier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 North Sadlier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 North Sadlier Drive have a pool?
No, 3841 North Sadlier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3841 North Sadlier Drive have accessible units?
No, 3841 North Sadlier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 North Sadlier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 North Sadlier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3841 North Sadlier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3841 North Sadlier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

